Start your holiday festivities with an evening of Santa, activities, food trucks, live holiday music and family fun! 13abc will be on hand for a live broadcast throughout the evening that celebrates the lighting of the tree in Promenade Park.Hope for the Holidays Celebration
There’s so much to do and explore in downtown Toledo. Come early or stay the night after your ProMedica Live event and see all we have to offer.Explore Toledo
ProMedica Live supports the community engagement mission of ProMedica, a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the health and well-being of people in hundreds of communities across the country.Learn More About ProMedica